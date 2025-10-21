BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When 2025 North Bund Forum opened Sunday, Shanghai caught much attention from global attendees with its endeavors to build more green shipping corridors with overseas partners.

Currently, the green shipping corridors built together with several European and American ports are advancing intensive application of emission-reduction technologies and multiple-party participation to establish a testing field for global shipping industry transformation.

For instance, Shanghai port is co-founding a green ro-ro shipping corridor together with port of Barcelona in Spain and port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium. Other Chinese ports are building similar green shipping corridors with German and French ports.

After a year-long operation, the "Shanghai-Hamburg green shipping corridor" unveiled in 2024, has forged ahead in sustainable development.

Apart from the regular shore power service, Shanghai port's container berths can now refuel LNG and green methanol, while Hamburg port's berths with 100 percent green shore power service plans to start methanol injection service this year, ready to co-craft an emission-reduction model for Eurasian shipping routes.

Between ports of Shanghai and Hamburg, two regular shipping lines that meet requirements of the IMO carbon intensity indicator have been operated by COSCO Shipping Lines to proactively practice low-carbon shipping.

Against the backdrop of increasingly trending low-carbon development philosophy, more upstream and downstream institutions joined construction of the green shipping corridor, including Det Norske Veritas, China Classification Society, and Maritime Technology Cooperation Center, Asia.

Prior to the corridor, another one between Shanghai port and ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that kicked off in 2022 made new progress in the past year, including 100-percent shore power coverage, deployment of ships with full life-circle low-carbon emission and more injection services of clean marine fuels.

At the forum, an international green shipping corridor cooperation initiative was released, proposing to foster low-carbon vessel development, build zero-carbon ports, improve green fuel supply and share related best practices to jointly establish the "transoceanic zero-carbon bridges".

Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission and the operator of Melbourne port also issued a joint green shipping corridor initiative, vowing to focus on decarbonization transformation and ecology friendly practices such as use of clean technology and renewable resources to maximumly cut the ecological footprint of shipping activities.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347958.html