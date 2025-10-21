IMM Investment, a Korean alternative investment firm, said Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its aircraft leasing business, Crianza Aviation, to BC Partners Credit. The acquisition will be made in partnership with global aircraft asset manager FPG Amentum.

The deal marks Korea’s first sale of an aviation lessor. Crianza Aviation owns a portfolio of popular aircraft types leased to major international airlines, generating stable, long-term revenue. The company has maintained profitability through the first half.

“Aircraft finance offers stable returns but has often been viewed as a challenging asset class in Korea,” said Jin Heum Paek, CEO of IMM Investment’s Singapore office.

“IMM has built this platform systematically and over the long term — from lease inception to exit — backed by market-leading expertise. This transaction showcases a credible Korean model for an aviation lessor, highlighting global competitiveness and disciplined execution.”

Ted Goldthorpe, Partner and Head of BC Partners Credit, said the acquisition reflects confidence in aviation’s long-term fundamentals. “Our capital base allows us to pursue high-quality aircraft assets at scale,” he said.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary approvals.