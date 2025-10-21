The 11th International Society of Construction Law Conference will take place at Coex in southern Seoul from Wednesday to Friday.

Under the theme “Bridging Past, Present and Future,” the conference will bring together leading construction lawyers, industry experts and executives from around the world to explore global construction law practices and share insights into the legal, business and economic challenges facing the construction industry today.

The three-day conference will open with presentations by members of the American College of Construction Lawyers and the Canadian College of Construction Lawyers, who will discuss emerging trends in construction disputes and potential solutions.

Subsequent sessions will focus on four key areas -- construction contracts, claims, dispute resolution and industry trends -- featuring keynote speeches, case studies and panel discussions led by global experts.

"It is meaningful that construction law professionals and industry leaders from around the world are gathering to exchange insights and seek solutions in a rapidly changing environment," said Park Ki-jeung, chairman of the Society of Construction Law.