Amorepacific’s luxury beauty brand Hera is expanding its presence in Japan by entering major Japanese department stores, Hankyu and Mitsukoshi, the company announced Tuesday.

Since entering Japan in July 2023, Hera has operated a series of pop-up stores at major department stores to gauge consumer response and raise brand awareness.

In September, the brand opened its first official store at Hankyu Umeda Main Store in Osaka, followed this month by its second store at Ginza Mitsukoshi in Tokyo.

According to Amorepacific, the Hankyu Umeda store achieved record-high sales since opening. From its pre-opening on Sept. 10 through the end of the month, cumulative sales reached approximately 14 million yen ($93,000), with a sharp increase in both visitor numbers and average spending compared to previous pop-up store.

The newly opened Ginza Mitsukoshi store has also shown strong momentum, recording an average daily sales growth of 236 percent from the pop-up period.

“As many Japanese department stores maintain high standards for brand image and quality, making it difficult to officially enter the market, this achievement reaffirms our brand’s competitiveness, growth potential and sustainability,” a Hera official said.

“We aim to establish Hera as a trusted luxury brand in Japan by engaging with a broad range of customers, from young consumers to premium clientele.”