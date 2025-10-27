Replica models of a gold crown from the ancient Silla Kingdom (circa 5th–6th century) are installed near Bomun Lake at the Bomun Tourist Complex in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 15, ahead of the APEC summit. (Yonhap)
진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Historic town becomes center of diplomacy upon APEC

기사 요약: 이달 말 경주에서 열리는 APEC 정상회담은 단순한 무역·경제 회의를 넘어, 미·중 관계의 긴장 속에서 새로운 돌파구를 모색할 중요한 기회로 평가받고 있다.

[1] In a quiet southern city known for its ancient tombs and golden pagodas, cranes now rise beside temple spires.

tomb: 무덤

pagoda: 탑

spire: 뾰족탑

[2] Lanterns are being strung across the lakeside streets of a tourist complex in Gyeongju, where heads of state will soon stroll beneath golden LED lights.

strung: string의 과거분사. 줄에 묶다, 매달다.

stroll: 거닐다

[3] By the end of the month, this UNESCO-listed cradle of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935) will take center stage in world diplomacy.

cradle: 요람

take center stage: 무대 중앙을 차지하다, 주목을 받다

[4] South Korea is preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit late this month, transforming Gyeongju, population 250,000, into a fortified meeting ground for presidents, prime ministers and business leaders from 21 member economies.

transform: 변형시키다

fortified: 강화된

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10594986

