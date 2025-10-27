진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Historic town becomes center of diplomacy upon APEC

기사 요약: 이달 말 경주에서 열리는 APEC 정상회담은 단순한 무역·경제 회의를 넘어, 미·중 관계의 긴장 속에서 새로운 돌파구를 모색할 중요한 기회로 평가받고 있다.

[1] In a quiet southern city known for its ancient tombs and golden pagodas, cranes now rise beside temple spires.

tomb: 무덤

pagoda: 탑

spire: 뾰족탑

[2] Lanterns are being strung across the lakeside streets of a tourist complex in Gyeongju, where heads of state will soon stroll beneath golden LED lights.

strung: string의 과거분사. 줄에 묶다, 매달다.

stroll: 거닐다

[3] By the end of the month, this UNESCO-listed cradle of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935) will take center stage in world diplomacy.

cradle: 요람

take center stage: 무대 중앙을 차지하다, 주목을 받다

[4] South Korea is preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit late this month, transforming Gyeongju, population 250,000, into a fortified meeting ground for presidents, prime ministers and business leaders from 21 member economies.

transform: 변형시키다

fortified: 강화된

