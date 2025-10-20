President Lee Jae Myung said Monday the government will make bold investments in research and development in the defense and aerospace industries by 2030 to support efforts to secure key technologies and develop advanced weapon systems.

Lee reaffirmed the government's vision to make South Korea one of the world's top four defense powers during his opening address at the opening ceremony of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2025.

"By 2030, we will inject an unprecedented level of budget that surpasses expectations into defense and aerospace R&D to secure core technologies and weapon systems for future defense and to build the capabilities necessary for independent space development," Lee said at the biennial defense trade show held at KINTEX in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.

He said the proposed government spending will focus on developing homegrown technologies, components and materials, such as special semiconductors, to be independently secured for defense applications.

To accelerate the application of innovative technologies, Lee pledged sweeping reforms in related policies and regulatory frameworks, including expanding the implementation of a "fast-track" system to ensure the swift adoption of new technologies by the armed forces.

Lee also vowed to lower entry barriers for midsized firms and startups with advanced technologies to help them participate more actively in the defense and aerospace sectors.

Acknowledging that the industries require massive funding and cutting-edge expertise, Lee emphasized the importance of global cooperation in the areas of security and defense industry.

"We must go beyond exporting advanced products to establishing ourselves as a trusted partner in security cooperation," he said.

As part of broader efforts to boost defense exports, Lee's chief of staff, Kang Hoon-sik, departed for Europe on Sunday to strengthen defense industry partnerships and expand South Korea's arms exports.

Kang will deliver Lee's letters to several European countries with which Seoul seeks deeper defense cooperation, the presidential office said, noting that major decisions on large-scale weapons acquisition programs are imminent in the region. (Yonhap)