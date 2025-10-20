A rocky peak rising 1,275 meters above sea level in Seoraksan — South Korea’s third-highest mountain at 1,708 meters — offers sweeping views of rugged cliffs and deep valleys, making it a hidden gem among hiking enthusiasts.

Despite its steep and dangerous terrain, the 1,275-meter peak, which rises in the middle of the mountain’s Gongnyong Ridge, has recently become a magnet for influencers and hikers chasing the perfect shot for their social media feeds. More than 1,000 posts on Instagram have been uploaded with the hashtag “1275 peak," as of Oct. 20.

But the area is officially off limits, and many of these posts are likely proof of trespassing into a restricted zone.

The Seoraksan National Park office recently wrote on its official Instagram account, "The 1,275-meter peak is a restricted area, not a place for chasing likes on social media. The rocks are slippery, and the steep slopes pose a high risk of falls and rockslides."

“We ask that all posts, including photos and videos related to the 1,275-meter summit, be deleted," it added.

The 1,275-meter peak and the surrounding trail fall under restricted zones designated by the Natural Parks Act. As they are not officially managed areas, there are no maintenance or safety facilities in place.

Entry is also prohibited to protect the local ecosystem and wildlife, and those who climb the unauthorized trail leading to the peak can face fines of up to 500,000 won ($360).

In September, a man in his 60s went missing in the area and was later found dead. In 2024, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s were injured in falls and taken to hospitals for treatment, according to news reports.

The Seoraksan National Park office plans to install additional signs in the area to inform visitors that the trail is unauthorized and to step up patrols to enforce the restrictions.