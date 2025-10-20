J-Hope of BTS collaborated with Le Sserafim on the latter’s soon-to-drop single “Spaghetti,” the girl group’s agency Source Music announced Monday.

It will be the first time he is featured in a K-pop girl group’s track, showing the bond formed between the two acts when Heo Yunjin sang with him in “I don’t know.” The B-side track is from his solo set released last year, “Hope on the Street Vol. 1.”

Le Sserafim’s first single album, “Spaghetti,” will be released on Oct. 24.

Separately, a concert film on J-Hope’s solo world tour, “Hope on the Stage,” will come to cinemas in more than 80 countries on Nov. 12. The tour spanned 16 cities for 33 shows, ending in mid-June with two encore performances in Korea.