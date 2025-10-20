SANAA, Yemen (AFP) -- The UN's office in Yemen said Sunday that Houthi rebels were still holding 20 of its staff following their raid on the organization's building in Sanaa a day earlier.

On Saturday, the UN office said Houthi security forces had made an "unauthorized entry" into its compound.

"Five national staff and fifteen international staff remain detained within the compound," Jean Alam, spokesperson for the UN coordinator in the country, said on Sunday.

The UN was in touch with the authorities in Sanaa, with the relevant member states and the government of Yemen "to resolve this serious situation as swiftly as possible, end the detention of all personnel, and restore full control over its facilities in Sanaa," he added.

Late on Sunday a UN official, requesting anonymity, told Agence France-Presse that UNICEF's representative in Yemen, Peter Hawkins, was among those detained.

Two Houthi security sources confirmed that Hawkins was among those being held.

The rebels had already stormed UN offices in Sanaa on Aug. 31, detaining more than 11 employees, according to the UN.

Those employees were suspected of spying for the US and Israel, a senior Houthi official told AFP at the time on condition of anonymity. In a statement on Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "We will continue to call for an end to the arbitrary detention of 53 of our colleagues."

He claimed his forces had dismantled "one of the most dangerous spy cells," which he said was "linked to humanitarian organisations such as the World Food Program and UNICEF."

Dujarric described the accusations as "dangerous and unacceptable." Saturday's raid came with dozens of UN personnel already arrested in recent months in areas controlled by the Iranian-backed group.

In mid-September, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen was officially transferred from Sanaa -- the capital held by the Huthi rebels -- to Aden, the interim capital of the internationally recognised government.

Since Aug. 31, 2025, 21 UN personnel have been arrested, adding to the 23 current and former members of international NGOs already detained, according to the UN.

Ten years of civil war have plunged Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the Arabian Peninsula, into one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, the UN says.