South Korea's top business group chiefs highlighted their US investment activities during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at a golf event in Florida last week, according to industry sources Monday.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan participated in the event Saturday at the Trump International Golf Club in Trump's private Mar-a-Lago estate.

The gathering was hosted by SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son, with business leaders from Japan and Taiwan also invited.

Although the South Korean business chiefs did not play in the same group as Trump, they met the president after the event and briefed him on their investment activities and plans in the United States, according to the sources familiar with the event.

Trump is said to have emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in the shipbuilding sector and asked for continued support from South Korean companies, the sources said.

"There wasn't any direct discussion on tariff issues," one industry source said. "Rather than making specific requests, the tycoons are believed to have used the opportunity to build trust with President Trump for the interest of the country."

The meeting came amid unresolved tariff negotiations between Seoul and Washington. Industry observers note that the gathering provided a key opportunity for the South Korean executives to directly engage with Trump on their American businesses. (Yonhap)