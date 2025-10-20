Jin of BTS claimed the top spot on Spotify's most-streamed K-pop songs list with “Don’t Say You Love Me,” according to label Big Hit Music on Sunday.

The single amassed over 564 million plays on the platform, the most for a K-pop single in 2025. It also ranked No. 9 on Spotify’s Top Songs Global Chart, spending 90 days among the chart's top ten — a first for a K-pop entry this year.

“Don’t Say You Love Me” is the lead track from his second solo EP, “Echo,” which rolled out in May.

Meanwhile, the artist is set to host an encore concert in Incheon on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The concerts will conclude his solo tour “#RunSeokjin_Ep.Tour,” which set a record for an Asian solo musician on Billboard’s tours tally.