The government said Monday that online administrative services affected by last month's fire at a state data center have entered a "gradual recovery phase" with more than half of them restored.

As of 9 a.m., 373 of the 709 services crippled by the fire at the National Information Resources Service in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 52.6 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Among "Grade 1" services, or those considered essential based on their impact and number of users, 77.5 percent had been normalized.

"As the restoration rate for the government's administrative data systems has exceeded 50 percent, the restoration process is entering a gradual recovery phase," Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said during a meeting of the CDSCH.

The latest restored systems include a health ministry system managing the operation schedules and blood supplies of organ transplant patients and the National Fire Agency's system for emergency rescues and disaster response.

On Tuesday, an online system for booking cremation services will also be brought back online, Yun said.

The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room and was completely extinguished the following day. (Yonhap)