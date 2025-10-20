Thousands of South Koreans who went to Cambodia have not returned home in recent years, a lawmaker said Monday, citing government data, indicating that higher number of nationals were believed to be working at scam centers in the Southeast Asian country.

The difference in the number of South Koreans who departed for Cambodia and those who returned home stood at 3,209 in 2022, 2,662 in 2023 and 3,248 in 2024, according to justice ministry data submitted to Rep. Park Chan-dae of the Democratic Party.

The figures mark a sharp rise from 113 in 2021.

The large number of South Koreans who have not returned home raises questions about whether the number of nationals involved in scam operations based in Cambodia could be higher than the government estimate of around 1,000.

From January to August this year, 67,609 South Koreans headed to Cambodia, while 66,745 returned, leaving a difference of 864 people.

There are likely more who have not returned home, when considering those who entered Cambodia via a third country.

Data from Cambodia's immigration agency showed 192,305 South Koreans entered the country last year, nearly double the 100,820 nationals who departed for Cambodia from Korea the same year, according to South Korean data.

An acquaintance of a worker at a criminal complex in Cambodia told Yonhap News Agency there are at least 2,000 to 3,000 South Koreans involved in scam operations in the country.

"There are not only those who leave by boarding a plane but those who smuggle themselves in by going through China," the person said.

Another person who said he worked at a criminal complex claimed there were some 50 South Koreans at the complex.

"Some of them earned money and went to another region to start a new company," the 20-something man said.

In August, a South Korean college student was found to have been tortured to death in Cambodia after being lured by a job scam, triggering public alarm over crimes targeting nationals in the country.

Rep. Park said there are likely more South Korean victims of criminal activity in Cambodia, calling for inspecting data on those who do not return home.

"A reinspection on those who do not return is absolutely necessary by the government through comparison of individual entry and exit records with consular and police records," Park said.

On Saturday, 64 South Koreans who had been detained in Cambodia over alleged online scams returned to their home country aboard a chartered flight under police custody. (Yonhap)