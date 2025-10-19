North Korea appears to have released water from a dam north of the inter-Korean border again without giving prior notice to the South, officials said Sunday.

Based on satellite imagery, the North appeared to have discharged water from Hwanggang Dam, located upstream of the Imjin River, at about 3 p.m., according to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

The North is presumed to have released water to control the border dam's water level as the region has received rainfall since Oct. 10, including on Friday and Saturday.

The water level of South Korea's Pilseung Bridge, located in the northern part of the Imjin River, surpassed 1 meter earlier in the day, according to the Han River Flood Control Office. A water level of 1 meter requires the evacuation of visitors in the river area.

In 2009, the North agreed to provide prior notice before discharging water from Hwanggang Dam and sent such notices intermittently in 2010 and 2013, but has not issued any since.

Its unannounced water releases have threatened the safety of residents in South Korea's border areas.