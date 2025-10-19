Governor highlights strong Hyundai ties in AI, hydrogen innovation

Josef Belica, governor of the Moravian-Silesian region in the northeast of the Czech Republic, called for expanded Korean investment, citing the region’s strong industrial base, research capabilities in artificial intelligence and long-standing partnerships with South Korea.

The region serves as a major hub for Korean investment and hosts one of Europe’s largest Hyundai factories.

“After the signing of the nuclear deal, we see great potential not just in energy, but across diverse sectors. The European market is stabilizing — now is the time for the next high-growth cycle,” Belica told reporters in a group interview during his first-ever visit to Korea.

He highlighted defense, artificial intelligence, hydrogen and new energy as future growth sectors, noting the region’s strong infrastructure that already supports major investors like Hyundai, the Korea Trade Promotion Corp. and Hyundai Mobis.

"We welcome Korean partners to grow with us in the heart of Europe," he said.

He urged investment in renewable and hydrogen energy, highlighting Ostrava Technical University’s leadership in energy innovation and plans for an AI supercomputer and quantum research hub under the EU’s 40 million euro ($47 million) AI Factory Project.

“This is fresh news," he said, referring to the European Commission's recent decision to fund the AI Factory project, which will be located in the Moravian-Silesian region .

"It’s a major international project that will strengthen research and innovation across Czechia,” said Belica.

According to Belica, the region has strong human capital, five universities, low living costs and a highly skilled workforce, with 40 percent of graduates in technical fields and 98 percent of Hyundai’s local employees being Czech nationals.

Belica was leading a delegation to Korea, including a visit to Ulsan in the southeast, to highlight the region’s strategic Central European location near Poland and Slovakia, with strong transport links that include railways, highways and a regionally owned airport slated for major investment.

"The overall culture, lifestyle and environment for Korean people, workers and investors are truly favorable in the Moravian-Silesian region,” he said.

“Ulsan is our partner city. This partnership began when Hyundai first came to Moravia-Silesia and continues to grow — not only in business, but also in personal relations,” he said, responding to a question from The Korea Herald on why he chose Ulsan among other Korean cities.

The governor also highlighted ongoing cooperation between the VSB–Technical University of Ostrava and more than 10 Korean universities, including Ulsan University, dating back to 2005.

Belica framed elevated unemployment as an opportunity, providing a ready workforce and upskilling programs, while noting the region actively supports investors despite most incentives being state-managed.

Belica highlighted that major investors like Hyundai benefit from high incentives -- 25 to 30 percent -- due to the region’s transformation status, ensuring EU parity, and noted rising opportunities for Korea-Czechia defense collaboration.

“Defense technologies are an area of great promise. Our regional companies, such as the CSG Group and Tatra Trucks, have strong capabilities and global recognition,” he said.

“In the past, I served on the Defense Committee of the Czech Parliament. I know the quality of Korean defense technologies, and now is the time to expand this cooperation,” he recalled.