South Korea’s Black Eagles aerobatic team displays a synchronized ascent during an air show at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition held at Seoul Air Base on Sunday. (Yonhap)
The Black Eagles of the ROK Air Force execute a low-altitude pass with red and blue smoke streaming behind during ADEX 2025 on Sunday. (Yonhap)
A formation of Black Eagles jets passes over South Korea’s KF-21 Boramae fighter showcased during ADEX 2025 at Seoul Air Base on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Spectators explore aircraft exhibits, including the KF-21 Boramae, during ADEX 2025 in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
Roaring fighter jets filled the skies over Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday as the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles performed a dynamic air show at the 2025 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX).

The three-day event, running Friday to Sunday, showcased South Korea’s latest defense technologies, including KAI’s KF-21 fighter, LAH and FA-50 aircraft, and the KUH-1 Surion helicopter. Families, veterans and defense officials watched as aircraft traced the Taeguk emblem across the sky.

Following the public exhibition, ADEX moves to KINTEX for business sessions, where major firms such as Hanwha, Hyundai Rotem and LIG Nex1 will present new AI-powered and export-ready defense systems.


