Following the mass repatriation of South Korean nationals from Cambodia on Saturday, amid a surge in transnational crimes involving Koreans, a ruling party lawmaker called on the Lee Jae Myung administration to suspend foreign aid to the country if Seoul sees no breakthrough in solving safety issues there.

"If Cambodia continues to refuse to cooperate with South Korea despite diplomatic efforts by President Lee Jae Myung's administration, the government should proactively consider stopping foreign aid to Cambodia," Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui, a three-time lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, said in a press conference held at the National Assembly on Sunday.

Her remarks contrasted with the government’s stance, which said it does not link the recent crimes in Cambodia to South Korea’s overseas development assistance, or ODA, to the Southeast Asian nation.

Wi Sung-lac, director of the presidential National Security Office, said in a briefing Wednesday that he would “not directly associate the surge in crimes with ODA,” adding that some aid projects are currently under investigation for alleged corruption.

According to government data submitted to the National Assembly, the budget allocated to Cambodia projects more than doubled to 435.3 billion won ($305.5 million) for this year, from 178.9 billion won in 2022. The degree of the hike was the sharpest among the 27 destinations for South Korean foreign aid. A liberal party-sponsored special counsel team suspects that the former conservative administration's surge in foreign aid to Cambodia could be associated with corruption involving the Unification Church, which had sought a development project in Cambodia.

"What came in return for the spike in South Korea's official development assistance to Cambodia was the gruesome reality of abduction, violence and homicide targeting Koreans," said Jeon, who is also a member of the party's supreme council.

Amid the lawmaker’s criticism, an international project to improve water management in Cambodia has been suspended due to rising crimes targeting South Koreans, the state-run Science & Technology Policy Institute, known as STEPI, said Sunday.

The initiative between South Korea and the United Nations Development Program aims to boost climate resilience in the Mekong River region, which includes Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos. As part of the effort, STEPI and South Korean firms launched a pilot program using renewable energy for water supply in Cambodia.

A planned ceremony to hand over the project to Cambodian authorities has been postponed, STEPI said, though similar projects will continue elsewhere.

Rep. Jeon echoed the stance of other lawmakers -- including Rep. Lee Eun-ju of the Democratic Party -- that Seoul might need to opt for military intervention to address safety concerns of Koreans there.

"South Korea cannot rule out military actions if necessary," Jeon said, adding her remarks do not suggest a need to wage war against Cambodia, but are meant to highlight the legitimacy to ensure people's safety as enshrined in the Constitution.

Later Sunday, however, Rep. Kim Byung-kee, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, refuted Jeon's claims by playing down any possibilities of military action. Rep. Kim Byung-joo, an Army general-turned-lawmaker who visited Cambodia last week and led a separate operation to bring three Koreans home, also said that military action is not something for Seoul to consider.

This came as lawmakers of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee are also set to hold a parliamentary inspection of South Korea's embassy in Cambodia to oversee the diplomatic missions' operations in Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Laos on Wednesday. The lawmakers will also visit sites believed to have operated as scam compounds, on the outskirts of Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, during their visit to the country from Tuesday to Friday.

Meanwhile, police were moving to apply for court arrest warrants for those returned to South Korea on accusations of involvement in scam operations in Cambodia. The warrants had not been issued as of press time.

This follows Seoul's actions to repatriate 64 Koreans on Saturday for police investigation, as they were held by Cambodian authorities over their alleged scamming activities and deported, following the arrival of an interagency response team from Seoul led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a on Wednesday.

These Koreans have been under arrest since boarding a chartered flight from Phnom Penh to Incheon that flew in the wee hours of Saturday. Over 190 police officers accompanied the flight. Those arrested on the flight can be held in custody for up to 48 hours, or until Monday morning.

Some 1,500 Korean nationals in Cambodia are estimated to have not returned, while being accused of ties to such scam activities.

Meanwhile, the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit, a body under the Financial Services Commission dedicated to monitoring money laundering, is reportedly considering taking action against entities involved in such transnational scam operations, such as Prince Group or Huione Group.