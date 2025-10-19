From Itzy to coed group Allday Project's return, new sounds to thaw the fall, winter chill

A handful of singers from major K-pop agencies are gearing up for their returns, filling the year-end chill with the warmth of new melodies.

Kang Seung-yoon of Winner is releasing his long-awaited second album "[Page 2]" on Nov. 3. The title follows the name of his first album, "[Page]," which was released in March 2021.

Kang participated in every step of the creative process for his upcoming album, composing every track to capture his personal thoughts and emotions. YG Entertainment described the new album as a "personal and introspective album" that reflects Kang's inner world and emotional growth, adding that listeners will be able to feel his artistic and emotional maturity as a solo artist.

K-pop trailblazer Yunho is releasing his first full-length album titled "I-Know" on Nov. 5, reflecting the feelings he experienced while learning more about himself and developing as an artist.

Showing a more mature side of his music, the album will include two lead tracks, "Body Language" and "Stretch," alongside eight B-side tracks, according to SM Entertainment.

Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is bringing out his first solo album next month.

The 26-year-old will release "No Labels: Part 01" on Nov. 7. On Friday, he gave fans a glimpse of his solo music by posting the album cover with the caption "My first solo album."

This marks Yeonjun's first album since renewing his contract with Big Hit Music in August.

While little has been revealed about his new album, many are speculating that Yeonjun will build on past success that revealed his ability as a performer and solo artist, as seen on his 2024 solo mixtape "Ggum."

After renewing its contract with JYP Entertainment last month, Itzy is dropping a mini album on Nov. 10.

Titled "Tunnel Vision," the new album has six songs — the title track and five B-side tracks: "Focus," "DYT," "Flicker," "Nocturne" and "8-Bit Heart."

Allday Project is making its grand return next month after a successful debut with "Famous" and "Wicked" in June. The coed K-pop group managed by Teddy's The Black Label, announced during Paris Fashion Week that it is working on a new single titled "One More Time," as confirmed by members Annie and Tarzzan. The exact date of the release has not been announced yet.