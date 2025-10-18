SK Energy, a major oil refinery in South Korea, issued an apology Saturday over the death of its worker in a pipeline fire accident earlier this week.

On Friday, a fire broke out at an SK Energy factory in Ulsan, about 360 kilometers southeast of Seoul, during maintenance work on hydrogen facilities, resulting in the death of one person and injuring four others.

"We take responsibility for the accident at our Ulsan plant and view it as a serious matter," the company said in a written apology.

"We will immediately provide all necessary support to the bereaved family (of the dead worker) and do our utmost to ensure the swift recovery of the injured workers," it added.

SK Energy said it will "faithfully" cooperate with investigative authorities to identify the cause of the accident and devise measures to prevent similar cases from happening. (Yonhap)