US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Friday that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea "in a couple of weeks," as Korea is set to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit slated to begin late this month.

Trump made the remarks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, as trade tensions between the two superpowers have heightened following Beijing's move to tighten export controls on rare earths -- essential components for the production of various military and commercial products.

"China wants to talk, and we like talking to China," he said. "So we have a very good relationship, and we are going to be meeting in South Korea (in) a couple of weeks."

Touting his tariff policy, Trump claimed that the US is "in a very strong" position ahead of the anticipated meeting in Korea.

Asked if his meeting with Xi could lead to a trade deal, Trump said, "(There) could be."

"They want to talk, and we're talking, and I think we will make a deal that will be good for both," he said. "I think we will do something," he said.

Last Friday, Trump denounced China's export control move and threatened to call off the planned meeting with Xi. He also announced plans to impose an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese goods, starting Nov. 1, and implement export controls on all critical software on the same day.

Touching on the tariff plan, Trump said that he could "move it up" if he wants, and that China does not want that tariff to be implemented.

Trump also mentioned South Korea, Japan and the European Union, stressing, "All we want to do is to be treated fairly."

"But the fairly is hundreds of billions and even trillions of dollars coming into the United States, and our national security is secure because of tariffs. If we didn't have tariffs, we would have no national security. So it's very important."

In a Fox Business interview broadcast earlier in the day, Trump also said that he and Xi have a "separate" meeting "set up."

"We are going to meet in a couple of weeks. We are going to meet in South Korea, actually," he said. "President Xi and other people, too. But we are going to meet. We have (a) separate meeting set up."

On the tariff plan against China, Trump appeared to soften his tone.

"It's not sustainable, but that's what the number is," he said. "It's probably not ... it could stand, but they forced me to do that. I think we are going to be fine with China.

Trump also praised Xi, calling his life an "amazing story."

"I get along great with him, He's a very strong leader ... amazing man," he said.

He added that the United States has to have a "fair deal" with China, repeating his accusation that China has "ripped off" America.

Diplomatic sources in Seoul said that both Trump and Xi are likely to pay state visits to South Korea on the occasion of the APEC summit, which is set to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Trump is expected to make a two-day trip starting Oct. 29, during which he is expected to have summit talks with President Lee Jae Myung. (Yonhap)