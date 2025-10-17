PARIS, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Thrive with Net5.5G for All Intelligence," the Net5.5G Intelligent IP Network Summit was held during UBBF 2025 in Paris on October 14. Huawei introduced its fully upgraded AI WAN Solution featuring an AI-Centric architecture. By redefining experience awareness, computing-network limits, security resilience, and the O&M model, the solution drives new growth for carriers.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a speech entitled "AI-Centric Xinghe Intelligent Network: Boosting New Growth for Carriers." He stated that Huawei's AI WAN Solution has undergone a comprehensive AI-Centric upgrade. Through a three-layer architecture—comprising AI-Centric devices, AI-Centric connections, and an AI-Centric brain—the solution redefines IP bearer networks in the Net5.5G era, accelerating carriers' transition toward the Net5.5G R2 AI UBB phase.

To address stagnant home broadband growth and severe package homogenization, Huawei's AI WAN Solution incorporates Xingluo identification and profiling engines, enabling application-level monetization. It helps carriers design differentiated service packages and uses multi-dimensional profiling to raise potential customer identification accuracy to above 90%.

To meet surging enterprise demand for AI computing, Huawei's AI WAN Solution helped China Telecom Shanghai launch intelligent computing private lines, resolving performance bottlenecks in traditional networks. Its Xingluo lossless algorithm ensures precise flow-level congestion control and, with the vector conversion engine, safeguards data. Supporting edge-cloud collaborative training, the solution is projected to raise carriers' ARPU tenfold and deliver ROI within just two years.

To counter increasingly complex network attacks, Huawei's AI WAN Solution strengthens security resilience across device, network, and configuration layers. It supports session-level fault isolation and quantum-resistant encryption. Online configuration simulation verifies tens of thousands of devices within 10 minutes, eliminating human error. This multi-dimensional security framework protects customer services with reinforced resilience.

As networks continue to scale, traditional O&M models face immense pressure. Huawei's NetMaster system provides 24/7 network protection, enabling a shift from passive response to proactive O&M. In fault handling, China Mobile Guangdong cut diagnosis time from 45 to 5 minutes using a 300,000-case knowledge base. For risk identification, MasOrange Spain deployed an L4 IP autonomous driving network powered by Huawei's AI WAN Solution, reducing mean time to repair while lowering costs and improving efficiency.

The summit concluded with the Net5.5G Pioneer Award Ceremony, honoring winners from over 10 global carriers and accelerating global commercial rollout of Net5.5G.