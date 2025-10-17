A chartered flight departed from Incheon International Airport, the main gateway west of Seoul, on Friday to bring home approximately 60 South Korean nationals who have been detained in Cambodia in connection with online scam operations, the Seoul government said.

The flight, KE9689, took off at around 7:26 p.m. for Phnom Penh. It is scheduled to depart the Cambodian capital at around 2 a.m. Saturday (Korean time), carrying the South Koreans, and expected to arrive in Incheon later in the day, they said.

A large number of law enforcement officers are reportedly on board the flight to escort the individuals being repatriated. Typically, two officers accompany each suspect during such extradition operations.

South Korea has sent a joint response team to Cambodia to address crimes targeting nationals amid public outrage over the torture and death of a Korean college student in Cambodia. (Yonhap)