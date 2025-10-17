Experts, policymakers share insights on AI, housing, global markets as investors seek direction in uncertain times

As asset values across nearly every sector climb amid persisting global uncertainty, the Money Festa 2025 conference offered strategies for navigating investment in this period of an “everything rally.”

Now in its second year, the event hosted by Herald Media Group ran Thursday and Friday at Coex’s grand ballroom in southern Seoul, drawing policymakers, industry leaders and investors seeking clarity in a shifting financial landscape.

“Capital changes people and the world,” said Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, in his opening address. “Money Festa seeks to serve as your ‘wealth navigation,’ mapping the flow and pulse of money to become an inspiring companion on your journey to prosperity.”

Financial Services Commission Chair Lee Eog-weon stressed that personal financial activity plays a vital role in sustaining the economy. "When individual efforts to build assets come together, they can strengthen the economy’s overall growth potential,” Lee said in his congratulatory message. “With Korea’s financial sector slowing and inequality deepening, a broader reallocation of capital from property-focused investment toward more productive areas is needed.”

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon highlighted the importance of financial education to help individuals make informed decisions. “While good health can be achieved through regular exercise and disciplined eating, building wealth and achieving financial success require dedicated study,” Oh said. “I hope Money Festa provides Seoulites the opportunity to better understand the flow of wealth.”

Over two days, 23 seminars led by industry experts drew over 5,000 visitors seeking insights into markets and personal finance.

Delivering a lecture on the global financial outlook, Oh Gun-young, head of Shinhan Premier Pathfinder, urged patience in navigating today’s volatility, particularly amid unpredictable moves by US President Donald Trump.

“It’s impossible to predict even two minutes ahead or keep up with the news,” he said. “We need to focus on identifying future growth opportunities instead of chasing daily headlines.”

Stock market strategists Yoo Dong-won of Yuanta Securities Korea and Lee Jae-man of Hana Securities pointed to artificial intelligence and semiconductors as key sectors to watch.

Yoo dismissed concerns of an artificial intelligence bubble, saying the rally is still in its early stages. “The AI cycle’s 2.55 percent productivity growth exceeds that of the internet and IoT (internet of things) booms,” he said, adding that the S&P 500’s annual return could top 18 percent during the cycle.

He recommended keeping a heavy weighting on US equities, suggesting an 80-to-20 ratio of stocks to bonds. “The US has entered a rate-cut cycle, and as long as the economy avoids a recession, the market is likely to keep rising,” he said.

Lee bet on the Korean stock market, which has been rallying since June. On Friday, the Kospi hit an intraday high of 3,794.87, extending its record-setting streak to a third consecutive day.

“Korean semiconductor stocks, expected to post a record net profit of 82 trillion won ($58 billion) next year, have about 35 percent upside potential,” Lee said. “That could lift the Kospi to as high as 4,200.”

While semiconductors remain the main driver, sectors like shipbuilding, defense and power could help sustain the rally, Lee added.

Real estate remained a flash point amid President Lee Jae Myung’s sweeping policy shifts aimed at curbing soaring housing prices in the capital region. Real estate columnist Moon Kwan-sik, known by his pen name Baby Bear, said a deepening supply-demand imbalance would continue to push Seoul apartment prices higher.

“Housing starts have declined over the past four years, pushing up the potential of a major housing shortage between 2026 and 2028,” he said, noting Seoul has added 1.22 million jobs -- many high-paying -- over the past decade, intensifying housing demand. Moon projected a 150 percent return for Seoul homebuyers over the next decade, versus a nationwide average of 84 percent.

Crypto assets were another hot topic, with Hanyang University professor Oh Tae-min citing bitcoin and stablecoins as key investment destinations. “Bitcoin has become a phenomenon tied to the international order,” he said, while referring to stablecoins as “a fundamental shift” in the financial paradigm.

Other sessions covered a wide range of themes, from alternative investments such as gold and music copyrights to postretirement wealth management and inheritance planning.

On the sidelines of the main sessions, around 30 companies, including major banking groups, operated five event booths and 25 exhibitions, each showcasing distinctive features and offering tailored financial tips. Entertainment zones also drew crowds with interactive experiences such as fortunetelling, personal color analyses and AI photo services.