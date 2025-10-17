Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Friday that it has broken ground on a $784 million mineral fertilizer plant in Turkmenistan, underscoring a major step in expanding its global presence.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, the project will construct facilities capable of producing 350,000 tons of phosphate fertilizer and 100,000 tons of ammonium sulfate annually. It represents the company’s first direct contract with the Turkmen government. Phosphate fertilizer and ammonium sulfate are critical materials for modern high-yield farming systems.

Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung Won-ju, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Bymyrat Annamammedov, deputy prime minister for construction, power and industry, along with other senior executives and government, officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the plant in Turkmenabat, the country’s second-largest city, Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Jung met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan’s national leader and chairman of the People’s Council, where he pledged to ensure the successful completion of the project. He also shared updates on Daewoo’s ongoing petrochemical and large-scale infrastructure proposals, seeking continued cooperation to advance Turkmenistan’s industrial modernization.

Having visited Turkmenistan six times, Jung has recognized the country’s strategic importance as a growth hub for Daewoo E&C. Through a series of meetings with the national leader, the president, and senior ministers, he has actively explored opportunities in canal, railway and plant infrastructure projects.

The new mineral fertilizer plant project is part of Turkmenistan’s drive to diversify its economy. Ranked fourth in the world for its natural gas reserves, the country is seeking to transition from a resource-dependent model to one that focuses on high-value chemical production and industrial development. The facility is expected to boost agricultural productivity, strengthen food security and create local jobs and technical expertise through on-site training and technology transfers.

To strengthen its foothold in Turkmenistan, Daewoo E&C opened a branch office in the country's capital, Ashgabat, in October 2023. Since then, the company has expanded its operations across urban development, large-scale infrastructure and petrochemical plant projects, leveraging its global track record and engineering expertise.

Jung stated, “This groundbreaking marks a new chapter for Turkmenistan’s journey toward prosperity and sustainable growth. As the mineral fertilizer plant becomes a cornerstone of the nation’s gas-chemical industry and agricultural development, Daewoo E&C will ensure the highest quality through close cooperation with local partners.”