Seoul shares took a breather Friday following sharp gains this week amid hopes for a possible trade deal with the United States. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.52 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 3,748.89.

The Kospi has posted new record highs for three consecutive sessions and gained 3.8 percent this week.

Trade volume was moderate at 414.13 million shares worth 17.13 trillion won ($12.05 billion). Decliners outnumbered gainers 669 to 221.

Foreign investors bought a net 443.44 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting net purchases by institutions and individuals of 169.92 billion won and 311.09 billion won, respectively.

US stocks fell after reports of bad loans at two American banks fueled concerns about the credit market.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.65 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 0.47 percent.

"Along with rallies in semiconductor shares, automobile and rechargeable battery stocks also advanced on optimism over a possible trade deal with the US, pushing the Kospi to close at another record high," said Lee Seong-hoon, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said the United States is about to "finish up" trade negotiations with South Korea.

Tech, auto and battery stocks led the gains.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.41 percent to 243,000 won and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. climbed 0.72 percent to 112,100 won.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 3.21 percent to 434,000 won and its parent LG Chem soared 8.65 percent to 339,000 won.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.2 percent to 97,900 won, while leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai rose 1.88 percent to 163,000 won following its management reshuffle.

Among decliners, national flag carrier Korean Air fell 0.89 percent to 22,150 won and shipping firm HMM shed 0.72 percent to 20,800 won.

Cosmetics giant Amorepacific slipped 0.68 percent to 117,700 won and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace Industries dropped 2.56 percent to 912,000 won.

The Korean won had been quoted at 1,421.20 won against the US dollar as of 3:30 p.m., down 3.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)