General Motors said Friday it won the Battery Innovation of the Year award at The Battery Show North America for its lithium manganese rich battery technology jointly developed with LG Energy Solution.

Targeting the world’s first commercial launch of LMR batteries by 2028, the new chemistry combines longer driving range, higher energy density and lower costs by increasing manganese content in the cathode to reduce reliance on cobalt and nickel. GM plans to use the next-generation cells in large electric SUVs and pickup trucks, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Cadillac Escalade IQ.

Driven by its “Triple Zero” vision — zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion — GM aims to enhance cost competitiveness, performance and supply chain resilience while maintaining profitability amid the global EV transition.

The automaker is accelerating R&D at its Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center and new Battery Cell Development Center in Michigan, using AI-based simulations to cut material validation time from months to days. It is also building a self-sufficient value chain covering materials, production and localization by 2028.

“This award reflects more than a decade of dedicated research and marks a significant step forward in battery innovation,” said Kurt Kelty, GM’s vice president of battery, propulsion and sustainability.

Held annually in Detroit, The Battery Show North America is the region’s largest battery exhibition, drawing over 1,300 exhibitors and 21,000 visitors this year.