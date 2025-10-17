South Korean police are reviewing a plan to allow Chinese nationals staying temporarily in the country to drive under certain conditions, local media reported Friday.

The Korean National Police Agency said during a parliamentary audit Thursday that it is considering issuing temporary driving permits recognizing Chinese driver’s licenses, but with specific conditions attached. The maximum validity period would be one year.

Police said the proposal was sent to Chinese authorities through the Foreign Ministry in June.

Because China is not a party to the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic, Chinese visitors are not eligible to use international driving permits in Korea. As a result, South Koreans temporarily staying in China can drive there, but the reverse is not currently possible.

“Police will establish effective measures for systematic management while prioritizing traffic safety until a response is received from China,” the agency said.