Kwon Eunbi will perform live shows in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in December, her agency Woollim Entertainment said Friday.

She will visit the cities on Dec. 11 and 13, respectively, expanding her "The Red" concert series, which has already been performed in Seoul and Taipei, with another show scheduled for Oct. 25 in Macao.

Earlier this month, she thanked her fans for celebrating her 30th birthday and shared a photo of herself with Choi Yena and Kim Chaewon, who were her bandmates from Iz*One.

Kwon was the leader of the 12-member project group that disbanded in 2021. Kwon and Choi went solo afterward and Kim became a member of Le Sserafim.