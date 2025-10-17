Korean Air, South Korea’s flag carrier, said Thursday it is waiving cancellation fees for flights to Cambodia through the end of the year, citing safety concerns following a series of crimes targeting Korean nationals.

The waiver, effective retroactively from Oct. 10 through Dec. 31, applies to all flights departing Korea for Cambodia. Only tickets issued by Oct. 15 for Korean Air and by Oct. 16 for Asiana Airlines are eligible.

Korean Air currently operates direct flights seven times a week between Incheon and Takhmao, using the Airbus A330-300 aircraft with a seating capacity of 272. Asiana Airlines also serves the same route with the A321neo, accommodating around 180 passengers.

The move coincides with the Korean government’s decision to impose travel bans on several high-risk regions in Cambodia, prompted by a rise in crime cases involving abductions and forced labor tied to scam syndicates.

Effective Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs implemented a Level 4 travel ban, the highest in its four-tier advisory system, for areas including Bokor Mountain in Kampot province, as well as the cities of Bavet and Poipet, previously under special travel advisories. It also urged Korean nationals in Sihanoukville province to leave the region.

In tandem with the policy change, Korean Air has stepped up safety measures for its staff and flight crews based in Cambodia, reinforcing emergency communication systems and advising heightened vigilance.