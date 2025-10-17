ONF is set to meet and greet fans at a "fan concert" in Japan, its agency WM/RBW Entertainment said Friday.

The band will host fan concert "The Map: Stranger’s Journey" in Osaka on Nov. 19 and in Tokyo two days later. It will be going live in front of Japanese fans in the country for the first time since its "Spotlight" concert was held in three cities there about 1 1/2 years ago.

ONF celebrated their eighth anniversary in August and released special single “Summer Light,” a song dedicated to fans.

Its latest album is first installment of second studio album, “ONF: My Identity,” from February. The main single from the LP, “The Stranger,” earned the team two trophies on television music chart shows.