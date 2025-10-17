South Korea's international defense exhibition kicked off Friday with a record number of companies expected to showcase advanced military technologies.

The Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2025, which will run through next Friday, opened at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul. The second segment of the event will take place at KINTEX in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, starting Monday.

ADEX is South Korea's largest aerospace and defense trade exhibition, designed to boost export opportunities for domestic defense products and promote technology exchanges with global manufacturers.

This year, a record 600 companies from 35 countries are expected to showcase advanced military hardware and technologies at the exhibition, according to organizers. In 2023, some 550 companies participated in the biennial event.

The indoor exhibition space at KINTEX has been expanded 58 percent this year, compared with the 2023 event, and will house around 2,900 booths.

An exhibition area dedicated to displaying new technologies was established for the first time, showcasing a replica of a reusable launch vehicle, cutting-edge satellite communication and a real-life model of an advanced air mobility vehicle.

At Seoul Air Base, public events will run from Oct. 17-19, featuring aerial performances by the South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team, civilian stunt teams and locally developed high-tech aircraft. (Yonhap)