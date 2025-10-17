Baek Se-hee, the author of the bestselling memoir "I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki," has died at the age of 35.

According to the Korea Organ Donation Agency, Baek saved five lives through organ donation. The agency said on Thursday that she donated her heart, lungs, liver and kidneys.

Baek rose to prominence with her runaway bestselling essay collection "I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki," a candid reflection on her struggles with depression and her therapy sessions with her psychiatrist.

The book resonated widely for its plain-spoken honesty and its effort to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental illness in South Korea.

The book has been translated and published in more than 25 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium and Poland.