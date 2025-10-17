Two more South Korean nationals detained in a crime crackdown in Cambodia returned home Friday, police said, bringing the number of those awaiting repatriation to 59.

The two were among the 63 South Koreans detained at Cambodia's immigration offices following a crackdown on crimes behind a series of disappearances and abuse cases involving Koreans.

The individuals arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day aboard a national carrier, police said, after two others returned home from Cambodia earlier this week.

"(We) are conducting consultations for the swift repatriation of the remaining individuals," a police official said. "The repatriation plan has yet to be confirmed."

The Cambodian police said Thursday it would cooperate with the South Korean Embassy in the country to deport 59 South Koreans who have been detained to their home country. (Yonhap)