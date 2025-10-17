The State Department on Thursday criticized China's recent sanctions against five US-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean as an "irresponsible" attempt to hurt shipbuilding cooperation between Korea and the United States, vowing to stand "firmly" with the Asian ally.

A spokesperson at the department made the remarks in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency, days after Beijing announced the sanctions on the subsidiaries of the Korean firm, seen as a key entity in Seoul's efforts to help the United States rebuild its shipbuilding industry.

"China's targeting of Hanwha is an irresponsible attempt to interfere with a private company's operations and undermine US-ROK cooperation on revitalizing American shipbuilding and manufacturing," the spokesperson said. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

"China's actions only reaffirm the importance of enhancing US economic cooperation with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and are the latest example in a long pattern of China's attempts to coerce Korea. We stand firmly with the Republic of Korea."

The department's response came in the midst of a recent rise in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

US President Donald Trump has excoriated China for its recent move to expand export controls on rare earths, which are essential for the production of high-tech military and commercial products.

China's Commerce Ministry unveiled the sanctions Tuesday, barring Chinese businesses from engaging in dealings with the five subsidiaries — Hanwha Shipping, Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Hanwha Ocean USA International, Hanwha Shipping Holdings and HS USA Holdings.

Hanwha has been at the forefront of efforts by Seoul and Washington to deepen shipbuilding cooperation as the Trump administration seeks to revitalize America's shipbuilding industry at a time when China is believed to have more than 230 times the shipbuilding capacity of the US

Seoul has proposed the "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" project, which contributed to reaching a trade deal with Washington in late July. (Yonhap)