North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has said the North will strengthen its strategic and tactical cooperation with Russia, assessing the bilateral ties are developing in "unprecedented width and depth," state media reported Friday.

Choe made the remarks in her speech at a reception, hosted by the Russian Embassy in North Korea, the previous day on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The North's top diplomat said bilateral ties between North Korea and Russia have been developing in "unprecedented width and depth" since they signed a mutual defense treaty in June last year.

"We will do everything to promote the comprehensive development of the bilateral relations and further strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation (with Russia)," Choe was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

North Korea and Russia have been expanding cooperation in the military and other areas, with Pyongyang sending troops and ammunition to support Moscow's war with Ukraine.

At the reception, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora said Pyongyang-Moscow relations have developed to the levels of a strategic partnership and alliance, according to the Russian Embassy's Telegram channel.

Highlighting that North Korean troops dispatched to Russia's Kursk border region marched while holding the national flags of the North and Russia at the Oct. 10 military parade in Pyongyang, Matsegora said Russia "will never forget their feats."

North Korea forged diplomatic relations with the former Soviet Union on Oct. 12, 1948. Choe attended a reception hosted by the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang for the second straight year to celebrate the anniversary. (Yonhap)