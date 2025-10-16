President Lee Jae Myung held his first phone conversation with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday and discussed signing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries, the presidential office said.

The two leaders agreed to advance the bilateral strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including the defense industry, digital finance and infrastructure construction, the presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said in a press briefing.

"They agreed to join hands to swiftly strike a CEPA, which is currently under negotiation," Kim added.

A CEPA is a type of free trade agreement that emphasizes a broader scope of economic cooperation and exchanges in addition to market opening.

Lee also told Anutin that South Korea values its ties with Thailand, a traditional ally that fought alongside the country for freedom and peace during the 1950-53 Korean War, according to his office.

The Thai prime minister commended the Seoul government's efforts to alleviate geopolitical tensions on the Korean Peninsula and resume inter-Korean dialogue, the office added. (Yonhap)