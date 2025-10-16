The top diplomats of South Korea and Sweden highlighted Thursday the potential for further cooperation in the defense industry and technology sectors, voicing hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen ties in that regard.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun shared the view with his Swedish counterpart, Maria Malmer Stenergard, during their bilateral talks earlier in the day, held on the occasion of the visit by Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, the foreign ministry said in a release.

Cho noted that both countries have "strong capabilities and mutual potential for collaboration in the defense industry and various manufacturing sectors, and expressed hope to further broaden the scope of cooperation by exploring new joint projects," the ministry said.

Stenergard echoed the view, noting the high level of technological advancement and innovation capacity possessed by the two countries.

She highlighted the great potential for cooperation in areas such as science and technology, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

Cho also explained to his counterpart South Korea's efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and expressed his hope for close cooperation with Sweden toward building lasting peace in the region.

They also exchanged opinions on regional and global developments in Asia and Europe, and agreed on the need to closely work together as like-minded countries amid increasing global uncertainties. (Yonhap)