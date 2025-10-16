By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Editor's note

Mandu jeongol is a warm, satisfying Korean hot pot that brings together the comforting flavors of mandu (dumplings), beef, mushrooms and vegetables, all simmered in a savory broth. A great choice for a cozy gathering, this dish can be made mild or spicy depending on your preference. The beauty of mandu jeongol lies in its interactive nature—served bubbling hot at the table, it encourages a communal dining experience where everyone dips the cooked ingredients into a rich soy-vinegar sauce. Whether you choose the spicy version with red chile powder or go for the milder option, this dish delivers a deliciously unique way to enjoy Korean dumplings.

Ingredients

20 mandu

150 grams kimchi cabbage

1/2 onion

3 pyogo (shiitake) mushrooms

1 large green onion

Broth

100 grams beef

2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

2 cloves garlic

6 cups water

Salt as needed

Seasoning

2 tablespoons gochugaru (red chile pepper powder)

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon rice wine

1 tablespoon gukgangjang (soy sauce for soup)

1 tablespoon minced green onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Salt as needed

Pinch of ground black pepper

Preparation

Slice the beef. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the beef, soy sauce for soup and garlic and stir-fry until the beef is cooked. Add the water and boil for 15 minutes over low heat. Strain the broth through a sieve lined with cheesecloth and set aside.

Prepare the mandu.

Cut the cabbage into 5×2.5-cm pieces.

Slice the pyogo mushroom into strips. Slice the green onion diagonally.

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients of the seasoning and mix well.

Cooking

In a shallow hot pot, place the cabbage at the bottom. Arrange the mandu and vegetables in clusters side by side.

Add the seasoning and pour the broth over the ingredients. Bring to a boil over high heat and boil until the mandu and vegetables are cooked. Serve in a bowl while it is boiling.

Tip

Certain frozen mandu, such as kimchi mandu, Korean chive mandu and meat mandu, have to be added when frozen. Simply boil them in the soup to cook.

Serve 4.