A refined twist on Korea’s beloved bibimbap, yukhoe bibimbap pairs delicate strips of seasoned raw beef with an arrangement of vegetables and sweet Korean pear over warm rice. Topped with egg yolk and served with your choice of soy sauce or gochujang, this dish balances freshness, umami and texture in every bite. Traditionally enjoyed chilled or served in a gently warmed stone bowl, yukhoe bibimbap unites visual elegance with bold, clean flavors.
Ingredients
- 920 grams cooked rice
- 180 grams beef (sirloin, loin)
- 1/2 Korean pear
- 4 garlic cloves
- 4 egg yolks
- 60 grams seasoned spinach
- 60 grams seasoned mung bean jelly
- 60 grams seasoned pyogo (shiitake) mushrooms
Marinade for beef
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon minced green onion
- 1/3 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
Bibimbap sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce (or gochujang)
- 1 teaspoon gochugaru (red chili pepper powder)
- 1 teaspoon minced green onion
- 1/3 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed
Preparation
Remove any fat and tendons from the beef. Cut into thin strips
In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients for the beef marinade. Add the beef and mix well
In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients for the bibimbap sauce
Wash and peel the Korean pear. Cut the pear into thin strips and place in sugar water. Slice the garlic cloves
Prepare seasoned vegetables
Cooking
Place a scoop of cooked rice in a bowl and arrange the seasoned vegetables in clusters side by side in a harmonious contrast of colors over the rice, leaving space in the center.
Place the sliced pear and garlic on the vegetables. Place the marinated beef in the center over the pear and garlic. Place egg yolk on top
Serve with bibimbap sauce
Tip
Beef tartare bibimbap is sometimes served in a hot stone or brass bowl
Serves 4
