By Hansik Promotion Institute

A refined twist on Korea’s beloved bibimbap, yukhoe bibimbap pairs delicate strips of seasoned raw beef with an arrangement of vegetables and sweet Korean pear over warm rice. Topped with egg yolk and served with your choice of soy sauce or gochujang, this dish balances freshness, umami and texture in every bite. Traditionally enjoyed chilled or served in a gently warmed stone bowl, yukhoe bibimbap unites visual elegance with bold, clean flavors.

Ingredients

920 grams cooked rice

180 grams beef (sirloin, loin)

1/2 Korean pear

4 garlic cloves

4 egg yolks

60 grams seasoned spinach

60 grams seasoned mung bean jelly

60 grams seasoned pyogo (shiitake) mushrooms

Marinade for beef

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon minced green onion

1/3 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Bibimbap sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce (or gochujang)

1 teaspoon gochugaru (red chili pepper powder)

1 teaspoon minced green onion

1/3 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed

Preparation

Remove any fat and tendons from the beef. Cut into thin strips

In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients for the beef marinade. Add the beef and mix well

In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients for the bibimbap sauce

Wash and peel the Korean pear. Cut the pear into thin strips and place in sugar water. Slice the garlic cloves

Prepare seasoned vegetables

Cooking

Place a scoop of cooked rice in a bowl and arrange the seasoned vegetables in clusters side by side in a harmonious contrast of colors over the rice, leaving space in the center.

Place the sliced pear and garlic on the vegetables. Place the marinated beef in the center over the pear and garlic. Place egg yolk on top

Serve with bibimbap sauce

Tip

Beef tartare bibimbap is sometimes served in a hot stone or brass bowl

Serves 4