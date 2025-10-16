After releasing new mini album on Friday, Soran to become a solo act under vocalist Ko Young-bae

Having to bid farewell to someone or something is probably one of the hardest things to do.

Long-time fans of Soran, a Seoul-based indie rock band comprising Ko Young-bae, Seo Myeon-ho and Lee Tae-wook, were met with heartbreak when two bandmates abruptly announced their departure from the group on Monday. After releasing its mini album "Dream" on Friday, the band will transition into a one-person act under Ko.

"It was something we had continuously talked about when the band became a trio from four (last year), and I personally went through a hard time as a leader then," Ko told reporters during a press conference held at MPMG, the band's agency, in Seoul's Mapo-gu, on Thursday.

"We also had to decide on the band's future in the spring over renewing our contract and agreed that now is the right time to part ways,"

Not wanting to see fans in tears, the band is releasing a new EP offering comfort and sympathy.

"Dream" talks about how the three members, who once shared the same goals and dreams as a group, will embark on a new chapter in their lives.

"The words 'dream' and 'youth' first popped up in my mind while working on the album, maybe because of the time I had spent with my fans and those who enjoyed our songs. That's why I wanted to create an album that serves as a heartfelt 'thank you' to our fans for standing by us through every high and low of our journey, as well as cherish the memories we've made," Seo explained.

Lee added that the band is gearing up for its final concert, slated for January at Yes24 Live Hall. "There is no time to shed tears because we are busy practicing," the guitarist laughed.

Speaking on how the band will look as a single-person act, Ko, the group's vocalist, said he would try to build on and refine Soran's current musical style rather than making a sudden shift in direction.

"It would be funny if I suddenly released a fun dance song under the name Soran. After keeping the group's legacy, I would like to perform as a trio again with the two bandmates one day," Ko said.