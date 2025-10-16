By the Korean Food Promotion Institute

A comforting and deeply flavorful Korean dish, sundae gukbap combines rich beef bone broth with savory blood sausage (sundae) and tender pork offal. This rustic soul food is traditionally served bubbling hot in ceramic pots (ttukbaegi) and finished with bold seasonings and aromatic garnishes. Whether enjoyed on a chilly day or as a hearty meal year-round, this dish is a staple in Korean street food culture. Don’t skip the essential side additions — perilla powder, saeujeot (fermented shrimp) and spicy green chili — for an authentic and deep flavor.

Ingredients

920 grams cooked rice

200 grams sundae

150 grams boiled pork meat (stomach, heart, lung)

10 cups beef bone broth

2 large green onions

Seasoning

3 tablespoons gochutgaru (red chili pepper powder)

1 teaspoon soy sauce for soup

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 cup minced onion

Ginger juice as needed

Pinch of ground black pepper

Optional side additions

Perilla powder

Saeujeot (fermented shrimp)

Chopped spicy green chili pepper

Preparation

Cut the sundae and the pork into bite-sized pieces.

In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients for the seasoning and mix well.

Slice the green onion.

Cooking

Into individual ceramic pots, pour 2 1/2 cups beef bone broth and bring to a boil over high heat.

When it reaches a boil, add the sundae and the pork and cook for 10 minutes over medium heat. Turn off the heat and add the sliced green onion.

Serve with perilla powder, saeujeot and chopped spicy green chili pepper.

Prepare the cooked rice separately or add a scoop of cooked rice into the ceramic pot.

Tip

For a firmer sundae, first pour the beef bone soup into a ceramic pot and bring it to a boil with the sundae. Then add the other ingredients. There are various kinds of sundae such as myeongtae sundae (stuffed with pollack) and ojingeo sundae (stuffed with squid).

Serves 4.