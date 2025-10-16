By Korean Food Promotion Institute

The star of this hwachae recipe is omija (Schisandra), a unique berry that offers a complex blend of five tastes: sweet, sour, bitter, salty and spicy. This flavorful traditional Korean punch is accented with crisp Korean pear for a vibrant, refreshing flavor. While dried omija can be difficult to find, it’s worth the search for its rich taste and health benefits. When stored properly, dried omija can be kept in the freezer, making it easy to prepare this delicious drink on demand. Omija hwachae is perfect for gatherings or as a soothing refreshment, offering a taste of Korean culture in every sip.

Ingredients

60 grams dried omija

6 cups water

1 cup sugar

150 grams Korean pear

Preparation

Wash dried omija and soak in 2 cups of cold water overnight. Strain through a very fine strainer lined with cheesecloth. Reserve the liquid.

To make the punch, add 4 cups water and sugar to the omija water. Stir to dissolve the sugar and store in the refrigerator.

Cut the Korean pear into fine julienne strips, or with a small flower-shaped cutter.

Cooking

Pour the punch into a punch bowl, serve with pear pieces floating on top

Tip

Although dried omija is hard to find, it can be stored in the freezer for a long time. Quality omija has rich flesh, a vivid color and a sticky texture.

Serves 8-10.