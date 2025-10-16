The top US Air Force officer in South Korea has lodged a protest with Seoul’s Foreign Ministry over a raid by a special counsel team at Osan Air Base, which Washington says violated procedures under the bilateral Status of Forces Agreement.

Lt. Gen. David Iverson, deputy commander of US Forces Korea and head of the US 7th Air Force, sent the letter on Oct. 3, expressing concern over the search linked to an investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, according to a government source who wished to remain anonymous.

In the letter, Iverson expressed concern over the special counsel’s search and seizure and requested an explanation for why proper procedures were not followed.

The letter came in response to a raid on July 21 by the team led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk. The team searched the 1st Master Control and Reporting Center, operated under the South Korean Air Force’s Air Defense Command at Osan Air Base.

The search sought to verify whether the South Korean armed forces’ Drone Operations Command had sent coordination documents to the Air Force unit when it carried out drone reconnaissance flights near Pyongyang between October and November 2024.

The drone operations are suspected of intending to provoke North Korea and create a situation favorable for Yoon to declare martial law.

The MCRC is a key command-and-control facility that detects, tracks and responds to all aerial activity within the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone, using both South Korean and US joint assets on a 24/7 basis. The Korean Air and Space Operations Center, or KAOC, where the MCRC is housed, is jointly operated by South Korean and US forces, with designated areas for shared and separate use.

The special counsel team said at the time that it had obtained approval from the Korean commander of the Air Defense Command and accessed only areas and documents under South Korean control, stressing that the operation did not involve US personnel or assets.

However, the US side sees this as a violation of the Status of Forces Agreement — a pact that governs the legal status of US military personnel and operations in South Korea — contending that the raid took place without prior notice or approval from the US military.

An unnamed government source said the US military may believe prior coordination was necessary, as the entrances and corridors of the KAOC are shared with US forces.

“There appears to be a difference in interpretation over the detailed provisions of SOFA between the two sides,” the source said. “From our perspective, proper access procedures were followed, but the US sees KAOC as part of its controlled facility.”

The Foreign Ministry declined to confirm whether the letter was received, citing diplomatic convention.

“In accordance with diplomatic practice, we do not confirm matters related to bilateral diplomatic or defense communication,” a Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

US Forces Korea also declined to comment.

“USFK does not comment on external entities’ ongoing investigations, and we fully cooperate with ROK investigative authorities. Regarding your inquiry, we have nothing to share,” the USFK said in a statement, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

The Osan base raid was also brought up by US President Donald Trump during his first summit with President Lee Jae Myung in Washington on Aug. 25.