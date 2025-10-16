Incheon International Airport Corp. announced Thursday that it has signed a 34.8 billion won ($24.5 million) airport operations consulting contract for a new international airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, extending its global airport development and operations expertise into Central Asia.

The New Tashkent international airport project is a large-scale infrastructure initiative valued at 4.7 trillion won, and developed under a public-private partnership model led by Saudi Arabia-based infrastructure investment firm Vision Invest.

As a cornerstone of the Uzbek government’s aviation infrastructure modernization plan, the airport is expected to serve as an air logistics hub for Central Asia, with a full-scale capacity of 54 million passengers.

Under the agreement, IIAC will provide comprehensive consulting services over the next five years, applying its operational and service expertise to the Tashkent site, including security, IT infrastructure, passenger experience and safety systems, all areas in which Incheon has earned global recognition.

IIAC also plans to guide airport-city development strategies tailored to local needs, including transportation access, logistics zones, and commercial and tourism districts.

Its consulting services are scheduled to begin in July 2027, two years ahead of the airport’s planned opening in 2029.

The agreement serves as a testament to Incheon Airport’s world-class expertise in airport construction and management, the company explained, signaling the official launch of what it calls the “K-Airport” framework for airport development and operations.

"Uzbekistan holds strong potential to emerge as a transportation hub in Central Asia," said IIAC CEO Lee Hak-jae. "We aim to establish the second and third Incheon Airports in the region, building a crucial bridgehead for our overseas business expansion."

IIAC’s presence in Uzbekistan extends beyond Tashkent.

On the same day, the company signed a public-private partnership agreement with JSC Uzbekistan Airports for the development of Urgench Airport, focusing on key areas of cooperation such as phased construction of core facilities, optimization of terminal operations, airline attraction and boosting commercial revenue.

IIAC was selected as the preferred bidder in April for the Urgench project, valued at 200 billion won. The project marks its first full operational rights for an overseas airport, with IIAC set to operate the facility for 19 years following a 3-year terminal construction phase.