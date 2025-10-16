Top creators gather for operatic retelling of 'Hwajeonga,' story about 9 women before Korean War

Set in April 1950, three months before the outbreak of the Korean War that would stretch to 1953, “Hwajeonga” unfolds in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province. To mark her 60th birthday, Madame Kim proposes a spring flower picnic rather than a traditional banquet. Nine women share their stories, singing and comforting one another amid the silence left by the men lost to the tides of history.

Written by the renowned Bai Sam-shik, the National Theater Company of Korea premiered the play in 2020 to critical acclaim.

For the operatic retelling by the Korea National Opera, composer Choe Uzong joined forces with director and choreographer Jung Young-doo, nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for outstanding achievement in opera for his “Lear" in March.

The opera stands out in several ways. It is performed entirely by nine female vocalists and spoken and sung in the Andong dialect.

“Regional dialects are far more musical than standard Seoul speech,” said Choe at a press conference last month. “Their intonation naturally rises and falls, heightening emotional expression several times beyond ordinary language.”

Conductor Song An-hoon, the first kapellmeister of the Theater Osnabruck in Germany from Asia, will lead the Korean National Symphony Orchestra. The beauty of Korean music lies in breath, Song noted.

“Western music carries its story through sustained phrasing,” Song explained, “whereas Korean music expresses emotion through the act of breathing itself -- inhaling and exhaling to convey 'han,' the deep sentiment of sorrow and longing. The aesthetic of emptiness also applies here, as even pauses are filled with breath and connection.”

The production team emphasized the artistic value of the opera as a work that preserves regional dialects. “If the dialect of Andong disappears and this generation fades away, the language that captures the region’s spirit will vanish as well. In that sense, this production will serve as a treasure trove of a disappearing culture,” Jung said.

"Hwajeonga" was selected as part of Korea National Opera's effort to bring uniquely Korean stories to the global stage.

“I believe the time has come for Korean opera to find its own voice. ‘Hwajeonga’ faithfully reflects Korean sentiment while conveying a message that international audiences can also relate to,” Choi Sang-ho, artistic and general director of Korea National Company said, adding that the story delivers a universal message about generational disconnection and the restoration of community.

"Hwajeonga" runs at the Opera House of the Seoul Arts Center on Oct. 25 and 26. The Oct. 25 performance will be livestreamed via the Korea National Opera’s myOpera Live platform and Naver TV.