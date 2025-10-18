Public areas designed for older adults' exercise and recreation to expand to all Seoul districts as seniors aged 65 or older expected to surpass 20 percent of city's population

Seoul City will build senior-friendly playgrounds across all 25 districts as part of efforts to prepare for the capital’s rapidly aging population, with nearly 1 in 5 citizens aged 65 or older.

According to city officials Thursday, the “senior playgrounds," first introduced in Seoul’s Guro-gu in 2022, are equipped with customized exercise and play equipment for older adults. Since the first installation, 13 such facilities have opened in districts including Gwangjin-gu, Seongbuk-gu, Yangcheon-gu and Dongjak-gu.

The city government plans to expand the initiative to the remaining districts by the end of next year, bringing the total to 25 across the capital.

What sets the senior playgrounds apart from ordinary parks is that they offer exercise stations equipped with easy-to-use fitness machines for older adults, along with safety features such as shock-absorbing floors and handrails to reduce the risk of injuries.

The facility inside Seoul Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, for example, houses eight types of exercise machines, including hand-cycle stations that strengthen upper-body muscles and stepping-stone paths that help improve cognitive function. The entire space is barrier-free, with smooth rubber flooring and no curbs, making it accessible not only to older adults but also to people with disabilities.

Another senior playground within Jangsu Park, Yangcheon-gu, near Sinjeongnegeori Station on Subway Line No. 2, offers both exercise and play, with stretching machines and ground markings for traditional Korean games like yutnori, played by tossing wooden sticks.

The site has become a new community hub in the district, drawing around 200 visitors each day, officials said.

“I used to stay home all day because I didn’t enjoy sitting around at the senior center. These days, I come here almost every day to exercise and chat with my friends. The equipment here is just right for my level," said a man in his 70s surnamed Park, who lives in Yangcheon-gu.

The idea of senior playgrounds began in 2021 in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province. It has since expanded across the country, with 17 facilities now operating in Gyeonggi Province, two in Gangwon Province, 10 across the Chungcheong region, nine in the Jeolla region, 11 in the Gyeongsang region and four on Jeju Island.

“Senior playgrounds are more than just exercise spaces. They bring energy and warmth to the daily lives of older adults. Seoul will continue to develop and promote various policies to help seniors enjoy healthier and more active later years," a city official said in a statement.