CJ ENM, the country's leading entertainment company, said Thursday it has signed a multiyear partnership deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to jointly produce and distribute Korean content to a global audience.

The deal will see exclusive premieres of Korean dramas and original shows from CJ ENM and its streaming platform, Tving, on WBD's HBO Max streaming service in 17 nations across Asia Pacific.

As part of the collaboration, a dedicated Tving-branded hub will be launched within HBO Max early next year. Ahead of the official launch, several Korean programs will be made available to overseas viewers starting in November.

In a move to further expand the global reach of Korean content, the two companies will also jointly produce original Korean TV series for worldwide distribution on HBO Max.

CJ Group's Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee said the partnership is expected to elevate CJ ENM's mission "to connect people through the power of storytelling" by combining "Warner Bros. Discovery's storytelling legacy with CJ's unique voice."

David Zaslav, president and CEO of WBD, echoed the sentiment, calling the collaboration "a cornerstone of our commitment to great locally relevant stories in key markets around the world." (Yonhap)