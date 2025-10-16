The presidential chief of staff for policy, Kim Yong-beom, said Thursday he is "positive" about the prospect of follow-up tariff negotiations with the United States, as the allies have been in talks over details of South Korea's $350 billion investment commitment.

Kim made the remarks when asked about comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that Washington is about to "finish up" trade negotiations with Seoul, as he and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan were set to depart for Washington for trade talks.

"I am positive," Kim replied, saying that the US government -- including its Treasury, Commerce Department, and Office of the US Trade Representative -- has been in "close communication" on the issue.

Kim spoke to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, before boarding his flight.

The industry minister, who is scheduled to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, said Seoul and Washington have "narrowed their differences" over financial market issues.

During trade negotiations with Washington, Seoul has demanded Washington establish a currency swap deal because such a direct investment without safeguards could trigger a financial crisis.

South Korea has proposed that most of the investment take the form of credit guarantees and loans and demanded its deciding investment destinations based on "commercial rationality."

Negotiations between the two sides are expected to accelerate this week as top Seoul officials -- including Finance Minister Koo Yoon-cheol and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo -- are scheduled to meet senior US negotiators in Washington, where the annual International Monetary Bank and World Bank meetings are taking place this week.

Kim Yong-beom said he hopes to make progress before President Lee Jae Myung's possible meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held later this month in South Korea.

"I am visiting (Washington) because I thought it will be beneficial to bring together and coordinate differing views and speed up the negotiations," the presidential aide said.

When asked whether the two sides could finalize a trade deal in time for the APEC summit, Kim Jung-kwan said negotiators from both sides share a "consensus" to reach an agreement when Lee and Trump meet, but stressed that it is "more important to secure a deal that serves national interests and earns public understanding."

Asked about Trump's repeated claims that Seoul's $350 billion investment would be made "upfront," the minister said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on a foreign leader's remarks, noting that they were part of the ongoing negotiation process.(Yonhap)