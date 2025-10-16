Blackpink is poised to release a new album in mid-December, according to a local media report Thursday.

Label YG Entertainment said the date has yet to be confirmed, following the report.

The group was expected to bring out a set as late as November, including “Jump,” a digital single that was dropped in July in the first show of its "Deadline" world tour. The single was Blackpink's first full-group release since its second studio album “Born Pink” in September 2022.

"Jump" hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 28 and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 60 regions. It amassed 300 million streams on Spotify in two months, hitting the milestone in the shortest time for a K-pop girl group.

Meanwhile, the group will resume its tour in Asia on Saturday, starting in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.