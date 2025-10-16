South Korea’s benchmark Kospi surged to a historic high Thursday, breaking the 3,700 mark for the first time, powered by strong foreign inflows and record gains in Samsung Electronics.

The index opened 0.51 percent higher at 3,675.82, quickly surpassing Wednesday’s record close of 3,659.91. It hit 3,700 within 15 minutes of trading and climbed to an intraday peak of 3,725.74 at 9:47 a.m., before hovering around 3,717 as of 10:15 a.m.

The bourse's heavyweight Samsung Electronics also set a new all-time high, rising to 97,100 won, its first record since reaching 96,800 won on Jan. 11, 2021.

Foreign investors led the rally with a 300 billion won ($211.37 million) net purchase as of 10:15 a.m., followed by institutions with 210 billion won. Individuals sold over 500 billion won.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also opened 0.24 percent higher than its previous close at 866.82, but moved differently. Foreigners and institutions offloaded a combined 180 billion won, while individuals bought 200 billion won.

As of 10:15 a.m., the Korean won was trading around 1,420 won per US dollar, little changed from the previous day’s close.